LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Downtown L.A.’s 90014 tops the list of the fastest-gentrifying ZIP codes in the U.S., according to a study by RentCafe.com.

The site’s researchers analyzed 2000 census records and 2016 American Community Survey results for growth between 2000-2016 in median home value, median household income and population holding a bachelor’s degree or higher. The rankings were averaged to obtain the final results.

The home value change in the 90014 ZIP was a whopping 707% during that period, according to the website. Household income and higher education saw respective growth of 95% and 857%, according to the website.

Following at a distant second was Washington, D.C., where home values grew by 207% in the 20001 ZIP code.

Houston, Philadelphia and Manhattan rounded out the top five, with home values growing by 284%, 203% and 356% in the 77003, 19123 and 10039 ZIP codes.

Downtown L.A.’s 90013 ZIP code ranked 12th on the list.