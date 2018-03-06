LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The popular dating application Bumble is banning images of firearms on user profiles, making it the latest company to take a stance on guns following last month’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The company announced that the new policy will ban its nearly 30 million users, with the exception of those with a military or law enforcement background dressed in uniform, from displaying guns in photos.

“As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it’s time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble,” the company said in a statement posted on its website Monday.

The female-led dating app, which vowed to make a $100,000 donation to the anti-gun group started by student survivors March For Our Lives, will also be partnering with the Los Angeles Clippers to promote gender equality.

The two companies announced Tuesday that Clippers uniforms will now feature the Bumble Empowerment Badge.

The badge is meant to “serve as a powerful reminder from these two world-class companies of how innovation and excellence come from including different perspectives and backgrounds,” and will make its debut on the team’s jerseys beginning with Tuesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“From our players on the court to our leadership team, we are proud to stand with Bumble,” said Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker, “and do our part to emphasize that diversity and gender equality in the workplace is essential to organizational excellence.”