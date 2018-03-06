Orange County Restaurant Week is back and it’s better than ever! From March 4 – 10, 2018, eat and drink at over 150 participating restaurants offering special rates for both lunch and dinner! We’ve put together a list of the top choices for each meal to help guide you!
Visit www.ocrestaurantweek.com for more information about participating restaurants and more details!
LUNCH
$10 Lunch Menus
25 Degrees
Huntington Beach
3 course meal, with items ranging from Caesar salad, wedge salad or kale salad, a hamburger, cheeseburger, or fried chicken sandwich. Sides include garlic fries, sweet potato fries and onion rings.
Dory Deli
Newport Beach
House salad, fries, hummus & chips, black bean salad, fish & chips, Dory burger, “Impossible Burger,” poke bowl, kale caesar salad and more!
Matador Cantina
Fullerton
1/2 ham & cheese torta, tender braised pork, beer battered mahi tacos, salted caramel waffle taco for dessert.
Stag Bar + Kitchen
Newport Beach
Meatball or caprese sliders, fries and a side salad.
Taco Rosa
Irvine
6 item prix-fixe specialty menu with items like enchiladas, tacos, carnitas, fajitas, blackened chicken tacos and more!
$15 Lunch Menus
17th Street Grill
Tustin
Reuben calzone, individual homemade sheppard’s pie, cannoli, bread pudding and more.
Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana
Dana Point
Cesare salad with romaine hearts and lemon dressing, margherita pizza, ravioli mimosa pizza, gelato, tiramisu and more.
EATS Kitchen & Bar
Irvine
Grilled artichoke, kale salad, steelhead salmon, chicken chinois salad, chocolate mud pie, nutella creme anglaise, and more.
Tortilla Republic
Laguna Beach
Caesar salad (gluten free), sopa de calabaza (gluten free), tortilla with carnitas, eggs, potatoes and caramelized onions (gluten free), churros, and more!
Waterman’s Harbor
Dana Point
David’s pretzels, crab deviled eggs, short rib loco moco, super fish sandwich, and more. Enjoy a complimentary cocktail: Waterman’s OC Mule with Ketel One Vodka with fresh lime!
Prime Cut Cafe
Orange
Chicken Caesar Salad, double chicken sandwich, prime cut cheeseburgers, devilish eggs, chocolate ganache cake, carrot cake and more!
$20 Lunch Menus
Andrei’s Restaurant
Irvine
3 course meal: calamari, greens, seasonal soup, chop salad, cheeseburger, mushroom bolognese, spiced carrot cake slice, and more.
Beachcomber Cafe
Newport Beach
Spring salad, red lentil soup, romaine and kale caesar salad, ahi burger, buttermilk fried chicken sandwich and more.
Burger Parlor
Fullerton
Hand cut fries, pepper steak burger, ‘Smokey’ burger with smoked bacon, crispy onions, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, and more! Dessert: chocolate shake, cinnamon toast crunch shake and cap n crunch shake.
Cedar Creek Inn
Brea
Lobster cappuccino soup, baby iceberg wedge, planked salmon, Marcy’s BBQ chicken salad, slow braised beef short ribs, dessert options and more.
Haven Gastropub
Orange
Radicchio and Frisée Salad, brussels sprouts, fried chicken sandwich, Haven burger, doughnuts and bread pudding.
Juliette Kitchen and Bar
Newport Beach
Grilled pork chop, pan roasted grouper, Yukon gold potato soup, chopped salad and more.
Oak Grill
Newport Beach
Classic burger, grilled swordfish sandwich, chicken piccata and more.
SOCIAL
Costa Mesa
Ceviche with black tiger shrimp, avocado mousse, compressed kumquat and more, brussels sprouts, house fries, drive thru burger, tacos, chop salad, house made donuts, coffee cake and more.
Starfish
Laguna Beach
Spicy tuna roll, pork dumplings, crab wontons, crispy chicken spring rolls, Singapore bamboo roll, Korean tacos, banh mi sliders, chicken lettuce wraps, wild mushroom garlic noodles, candy dragon prawns, star fried rice and much more!
DINNER
$20 Menus
25 Degrees
Huntington Beach
“Blue Style” Burger (w/ Caramelized Onion, Crescenza, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Arugula, 1000 Island), “BBQ Style” Burger (w/ Bacon, BBQ, Mezzo Secco Jack, Chipotle, Onion Rings), chicken sandwich, garlic french fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings and more.
Chela’s Mexican Grill
Laguna Niguel
Chile Verde Wet Burrito, al pastor tacos with rice and beans, chicken salad, 2 rib eye tacos with rice and beans; carrot cake or chocolate chip cookie for dessert.
Hopdoddy
Tustin
Truffle fries, green chile queso with fries, large Kennebec fries; choice of any signature crafted burger for second course; milkshake or craft draft beer for third course.
Matador Cantina
Fullerton
Chicken Bruschetta, Short Rib Chile Relleno, Mole Torre (chicken), carnitas, croissant/churro mashup dessert or tiramisu.
Umami Burger
Irvine
Small side salad, spice edamame, crispy chicken, Umami burger, throwback burger, signature ice cream cookie sandwich or chocolate cake for dessert.
$30 Menus
EATS Kitchen & Bar
Irvine
Grilled artichoke, kale salad, lemon rosemary half chicken, red wine braised beef short ribs and more for dessert.
Newport Rib Company
Costa Mesa
Famous baby back ribs, slow roasted prime rib, tri tip, fresh grilled salmon, boneless chicken breast and more.
Taco Rosa
Irvine
Taco de Filete (A trio of charbroiled skirt steak tacos), Camarones Tampiquenos (wild jumpo shrimp), wild shrimp ceviche, original stuffed jalapeños, guacamole, wild salmon and more.
Waterman’s Harbor
Dana Point
Chicken fried duck confit, David’s pretzels, crab deviled eggs, tres leches cake, and more.
$40 Menus
Andrei’s Restaurant
Irvine
Choice of white or red wine; California caesar salad, calamari, Pacific swordfish, hanger steak, mushroom bolognese, and more!
Bluewater Grill
Newport Beach
Lemon Pepper Mahi Mahi, cedar plank salmon, prime top sirloin, prawn linguine, and more.
Coastal Kitchen
Dana Point
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Spinach & Kale Dip, Starter Caesar Salad, Baby Back BBQ Ribs (half order), classic cheeseburger, seared Scottish salmon and more.
CUCINA enoteca
Irvine
Chopped salad, kale caesar salad, margherita pizza, squash blossom pizza, date + ricotta + bacon pizza, spicy coppa + pineapple pizza, braised pork shoulder ragu, guanciale + delicata squash pizza, tiramisu, and more.
Habana
Irvine
Mango Habanero BBQ Pork Sandwich, slow roasted pork shoulder, a ceviche with shrimp, fish, Spanish octopus and more.
Nirvana Grill
Laguna Beach
Chicken wontons, soup of the day, seafood di mare, prime rib stroganoff, pan roasted bone in duroc pork loin, ice cream trio, chocolate pot de creme and more.
SOL Cocina
Newport Beach
Chicken tortilla soup, grilled caesar salad, chicken fajita torta, grilled burritos, enchiladas, and more.
Twenty Eight
Irvine
Grilled avocado and baby kale, beef tartare, lobster ravioli, grilled short ribs, pork shoulder, short ribs, warm chocolate cake, coconut panna cotta.
Zov’s
Tustin
Zov’s Signature Lentil Soup, Greek salad, short rib pasta, Kebob, pan roasted sea bass, ridiculous sundae, banana chocolate chip bread pudding, warm vanilla butter cake and more.
$50 Menus
Orange Hill Restaurant
Orange
Calamari, portobello mushroom fries, French onion soup, seared Skuna Bay salmon, NY Strip Steak, chocolate lava cake, sticky toffee pudding and more.
Sol Agave
San Juan Capistrano
Shrimp tacos, sopes, taquitos, carnitas, tacos (skirt steak), crispy chicken tacos, jidori chicken breast tacos, tres leches, creme brule and churros.
Wildfish Seafood Grille
Newport Beach
Crispy Salt And Pepper Shrimp, Maine Lobster Bisque, Classic Caesar Salad, Chef’s Seasonal Fish, Norwegian Salmon, Parmesan Sole, Butterscotch Panna Cotta, “Bananas Foster” Butter Cake, fresh fruit sorbet and more. Wines by the glass: Chardonnay from Califronia and Cabernet Sauvignon for an extra $10.
Steakhouse 55
Anaheim
Chilled tiger prawns, onion soup au gratin, little gem lettuce salad, slow roasted prime rib, fresh fish, Wagyu flat iron steak and more.
The Bungalow Restaurant
Corona Del Mar
Bungalow Burger, Beef Dip Sandwich, Santa Fe Chicken Wrap, Grilled Mahi Mahi & Wild Rice Salad,
Bungalow Cobb Salad, fish tacos, and more.
The Winery
Newport Beach
The Winery House Salad, Seared Rare Ahi Tuna, Brandt Family Reserve Filet Mignon, Jumbo Maine Scallops & Wild White Shrimp, Zinfandel Braised Angus Beef Short Rib, The Winery Cheesecake and more.
Juliette Kitchen & Bar
Newport Beach
Braised Pork Cheek, Tuna Tataki, Yukon Gold Potato Soup, Chopped Salad, grilled pork chop, pan roasted grouper, chocolate pot du creme and more.