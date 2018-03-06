(Credit: OC Restaurant Week)

Orange County Restaurant Week is back and it’s better than ever! From March 4 – 10, 2018, eat and drink at over 150 participating restaurants offering special rates for both lunch and dinner! We’ve put together a list of the top choices for each meal to help guide you!

Visit www.ocrestaurantweek.com for more information about participating restaurants and more details!

LUNCH

$10 Lunch Menus

25 Degrees

Huntington Beach

3 course meal, with items ranging from Caesar salad, wedge salad or kale salad, a hamburger, cheeseburger, or fried chicken sandwich. Sides include garlic fries, sweet potato fries and onion rings.

Dory Deli

Newport Beach

House salad, fries, hummus & chips, black bean salad, fish & chips, Dory burger, “Impossible Burger,” poke bowl, kale caesar salad and more!

Matador Cantina

Fullerton

1/2 ham & cheese torta, tender braised pork, beer battered mahi tacos, salted caramel waffle taco for dessert.

Stag Bar + Kitchen

Newport Beach

Meatball or caprese sliders, fries and a side salad.

Taco Rosa

Irvine

6 item prix-fixe specialty menu with items like enchiladas, tacos, carnitas, fajitas, blackened chicken tacos and more!

$15 Lunch Menus

17th Street Grill

Tustin

Reuben calzone, individual homemade sheppard’s pie, cannoli, bread pudding and more.

Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana

Dana Point

Cesare salad with romaine hearts and lemon dressing, margherita pizza, ravioli mimosa pizza, gelato, tiramisu and more.

EATS Kitchen & Bar

Irvine

Grilled artichoke, kale salad, steelhead salmon, chicken chinois salad, chocolate mud pie, nutella creme anglaise, and more.

Tortilla Republic

Laguna Beach

Caesar salad (gluten free), sopa de calabaza (gluten free), tortilla with carnitas, eggs, potatoes and caramelized onions (gluten free), churros, and more!

Waterman’s Harbor

Dana Point

David’s pretzels, crab deviled eggs, short rib loco moco, super fish sandwich, and more. Enjoy a complimentary cocktail: Waterman’s OC Mule with Ketel One Vodka with fresh lime!

Prime Cut Cafe

Orange

Chicken Caesar Salad, double chicken sandwich, prime cut cheeseburgers, devilish eggs, chocolate ganache cake, carrot cake and more!

$20 Lunch Menus

​​Andrei’s Restaurant

Irvine

3 course meal: calamari, greens, seasonal soup, chop salad, cheeseburger, mushroom bolognese, spiced carrot cake slice, and more.

Beachcomber Cafe

Newport Beach

Spring salad, red lentil soup, romaine and kale caesar salad, ahi burger, buttermilk fried chicken sandwich and more.

Burger Parlor

Fullerton

Hand cut fries, pepper steak burger, ‘Smokey’ burger with smoked bacon, crispy onions, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, and more! Dessert: chocolate shake, cinnamon toast crunch shake and cap n crunch shake.

Cedar Creek Inn

Brea

Lobster cappuccino soup, baby iceberg wedge, planked salmon, Marcy’s BBQ chicken salad, slow braised beef short ribs, dessert options and more.

Haven Gastropub

Orange

Radicchio and Frisée Salad, brussels sprouts, fried chicken sandwich, Haven burger, doughnuts and bread pudding.

Juliette Kitchen and Bar

Newport Beach

Grilled pork chop, pan roasted grouper, Yukon gold potato soup, chopped salad and more.

Oak Grill

Newport Beach

Classic burger, grilled swordfish sandwich, chicken piccata and more.

SOCIAL

Costa Mesa

Ceviche with black tiger shrimp, avocado mousse, compressed kumquat and more, brussels sprouts, house fries, drive thru burger, tacos, chop salad, house made donuts, coffee cake and more.

Starfish

Laguna Beach

Spicy tuna roll, pork dumplings, crab wontons, crispy chicken spring rolls, Singapore bamboo roll, Korean tacos, banh mi sliders, chicken lettuce wraps, wild mushroom garlic noodles, candy dragon prawns, star fried rice and much more!

DINNER

$20 Menus

25 Degrees

Huntington Beach

“Blue Style” Burger (w/ Caramelized Onion, Crescenza, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Arugula, 1000 Island), “BBQ Style” Burger (w/ Bacon, BBQ, Mezzo Secco Jack, Chipotle, Onion Rings), chicken sandwich, garlic french fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings and more.

Chela’s Mexican Grill

Laguna Niguel

Chile Verde Wet Burrito, al pastor tacos with rice and beans, chicken salad, 2 rib eye tacos with rice and beans; carrot cake or chocolate chip cookie for dessert.

Hopdoddy

Tustin

Truffle fries, green chile queso with fries, large Kennebec fries; choice of any signature crafted burger for second course; milkshake or craft draft beer for third course.

Matador Cantina

Fullerton

Chicken Bruschetta, Short Rib Chile Relleno, Mole Torre (chicken), carnitas, croissant/churro mashup dessert or tiramisu.

Umami Burger

Irvine

Small side salad, spice edamame, crispy chicken, Umami burger, throwback burger, signature ice cream cookie sandwich or chocolate cake for dessert.

$30 Menus

EATS Kitchen & Bar

Irvine

Grilled artichoke, kale salad, lemon rosemary half chicken, red wine braised beef short ribs and more for dessert.

Newport Rib Company

Costa Mesa

Famous baby back ribs, slow roasted prime rib, tri tip, fresh grilled salmon, boneless chicken breast and more.

Taco Rosa

Irvine

Taco de Filete (A trio of charbroiled skirt steak tacos), Camarones Tampiquenos (wild jumpo shrimp), wild shrimp ceviche, original stuffed jalapeños, guacamole, wild salmon and more.

Waterman’s Harbor

Dana Point

Chicken fried duck confit, David’s pretzels, crab deviled eggs, tres leches cake, and more.

$40 Menus

Andrei’s Restaurant

Irvine

Choice of white or red wine; California caesar salad, calamari, Pacific swordfish, hanger steak, mushroom bolognese, and more!

Bluewater Grill

Newport Beach

Lemon Pepper Mahi Mahi, cedar plank salmon, prime top sirloin, prawn linguine, and more.

Coastal Kitchen

Dana Point

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Spinach & Kale Dip, Starter Caesar Salad, Baby Back BBQ Ribs (half order), classic cheeseburger, seared Scottish salmon and more.

CUCINA enoteca

Irvine

Chopped salad, kale caesar salad, margherita pizza, squash blossom pizza, date + ricotta + bacon pizza, spicy coppa + pineapple pizza, braised pork shoulder ragu, guanciale + delicata squash pizza, tiramisu, and more.

Habana

Irvine

Mango Habanero BBQ Pork Sandwich, slow roasted pork shoulder, a ceviche with shrimp, fish, Spanish octopus and more.

Nirvana Grill

Laguna Beach

Chicken wontons, soup of the day, seafood di mare, prime rib stroganoff, pan roasted bone in duroc pork loin, ice cream trio, chocolate pot de creme and more.

SOL Cocina

Newport Beach

Chicken tortilla soup, grilled caesar salad, chicken fajita torta, grilled burritos, enchiladas, and more.

Twenty Eight

Irvine

Grilled avocado and baby kale, beef tartare, lobster ravioli, grilled short ribs, pork shoulder, short ribs, warm chocolate cake, coconut panna cotta.

Zov’s

Tustin

Zov’s Signature Lentil Soup, Greek salad, short rib pasta, Kebob, pan roasted sea bass, ridiculous sundae, banana chocolate chip bread pudding, warm vanilla butter cake and more.

$50 Menus

Orange Hill Restaurant

Orange

Calamari, portobello mushroom fries, French onion soup, seared Skuna Bay salmon, NY Strip Steak, chocolate lava cake, sticky toffee pudding and more.

Sol Agave

San Juan Capistrano

Shrimp tacos, sopes, taquitos, carnitas, tacos (skirt steak), crispy chicken tacos, jidori chicken breast tacos, tres leches, creme brule and churros.

Wildfish Seafood Grille

Newport Beach

Crispy Salt And Pepper Shrimp, Maine Lobster Bisque, Classic Caesar Salad, Chef’s Seasonal Fish, Norwegian Salmon, Parmesan Sole, Butterscotch Panna Cotta, “Bananas Foster” Butter Cake, fresh fruit sorbet and more. Wines by the glass: Chardonnay from Califronia and Cabernet Sauvignon for an extra $10.

Steakhouse 55

Anaheim

Chilled tiger prawns, onion soup au gratin, little gem lettuce salad, slow roasted prime rib, fresh fish, Wagyu flat iron steak and more.

The Bungalow Restaurant

Corona Del Mar

Bungalow Burger, Beef Dip Sandwich, Santa Fe Chicken Wrap, Grilled Mahi Mahi & Wild Rice Salad,

Bungalow Cobb Salad, fish tacos, and more.

The Winery

Newport Beach

The Winery House Salad, Seared Rare Ahi Tuna, Brandt Family Reserve Filet Mignon, Jumbo Maine Scallops & Wild White Shrimp, Zinfandel Braised Angus Beef Short Rib, The Winery Cheesecake and more.

Juliette Kitchen & Bar

Newport Beach

Braised Pork Cheek, Tuna Tataki, Yukon Gold Potato Soup, Chopped Salad, grilled pork chop, pan roasted grouper, chocolate pot du creme and more.