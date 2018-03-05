LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Orange County school district is investigating a now-viral video that appears to show adults – possibly teachers – and students taking turns hitting an effigy of President Donald Trump.

The video – which was posted last week to multiple social media sites – was shot at Laguna Hills High School a couple weeks ago and showed a golden-haired, tie-wearing Trump effigy being hit by several people, including at least one adult.

A Saddleback Valley United spokesperson said the district took immediate action upon learning of the incident, which is now under investigation, and did involve school personnel.

“This activity was not condoned, or approved, by the district, nor Laguna Hills High School”, said district spokesperson Mark Perez. “Personnel matters are confidential, and therefore, it is our policy to not comment on situations involving employees.”

One YouTube video indicated the incident occurred during a Spanish class, but there was no immediate confirmation.