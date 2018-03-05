Filed Under:Fullerton, Local TV, Parks Junior High School, School Shooting, School Shooting Threat, Teen

ORANGE (CBSLA) — A mass school shooting threat stopped in its tracks.

As CBSLA’s Stacey Butler reports, an Orange County teen has been arrested after classmates told authorities he was plotting something sinister at D. Russell Parks Junior High School in Fullerton.

The 14-year-old student was being held Monday night at Juvenile Hall in Orange.

“It’s just scary,” said mom Heidi Islas. “I just feel like there’s more and more kids who feel distraught.”

Police say the teen was threatening to shoot up the school. Detectives searched the home in Anaheim where the boy lives and found a loaded handgun and ammunition easily accessible to him.

“It’s pretty scary,” said mom Alecia Murray. “I just have the hope that some day I can home school my kids.”

Police say when a number of classmates heard he was planning to shoot up the school the next day and said he had a gun, they told school administrators who called police.

“You feel something is wrong. You feel something is not right. Say something,” said Islas. “Thank God that these kids did. It’s scary. Very courageous that they said something and didn’t just sit there idly and not do something because they practically saved lives.”

Police say the 14-year-old will remain in Juvenile Hall. The Orange County district attorney is expected to file charges on him this week.

