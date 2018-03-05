LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is recovering Monday after being dragged for several blocks in Arlington Heights in a bizarre hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Washington Boulevard and Second Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Mike Tirella said.

Investigators say the man had opened the car door to look for something inside when another car went by and struck him, flattening the driver’s side door against the car, and catching him on the car. The man was dragged for a quarter of a mile before he fell off on a dead-end street, and the car drove off.

The victim crawled to a nearby home and knocked on the front door for help. He was taken to a hospital for “nasty road rash” and facial injuries, Tirella said.

Two women who were sitting in the car were not hurt in the crash.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray car, possibly a 2010 Nissan Versa. It did not appear to have a license plate, but police say it will have passenger-side damage.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)