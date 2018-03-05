HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of Frances McDormand’s Best Actress Oscar statuette at the Governor’s Ball, the LAPD said Monday.
The man, who has not been identified, was booked on suspicion of felony grand theft, according to TMZ.
There were reports that a man had walked away with the Oscar and ran out with it before a photographer working for Wolfgang Puck stopped him.
McDormand, who had picked up the Oscar for Best Actress for her work in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” earlier that night, had apparently just gotten her name engraved on the statuette at the awards show after party.