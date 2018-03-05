HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of Frances McDormand’s Best Actress Oscar statuette at the Governor’s Ball, the LAPD said Monday.

The man, who has not been identified, was booked on suspicion of felony grand theft, according to TMZ.

There were reports that a man had walked away with the Oscar and ran out with it before a photographer working for Wolfgang Puck stopped him.

Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama pic.twitter.com/5tlsx4Ulwt — Cara Buckley (@caraNYT) March 5, 2018

McDormand, who had picked up the Oscar for Best Actress for her work in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” earlier that night, had apparently just gotten her name engraved on the statuette at the awards show after party.