CYPRESS (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Pico Rivera on suspicion of making a threat against Cypress College, prompting the campus to shut down until at least noon.

The community college sent an email to its staff and students Sunday night, informing them of a “credible report” of possible violence against the campus.

The text/email distribution from the college on Sunday night is authentic. No classes will be held on the morning of Monday, March 5. We will update the situation before noon. Thank you for your cooperation. — Cypress College (@CypressCollege) March 5, 2018

The threat did not name Cypress College, did not say when this possible violence could occur, and did not come from a current student. Detectives investigating the threat said it was in a text sent from one family member to another, who contacted police.

The former student, who was not identified, was taken into custody early Monday by Whittier police. He apparently had problems at the school.

The school shooting threat over #CypressCollege determining if it will open for Afternoon/evening classes. Should know around 930am school says. Former student in police custody. School said be had problems at this school. @CBSLA #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Usm1a7YPxm — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) March 5, 2018

School officials say classes will resume Monday, but have not yet decided at what time.