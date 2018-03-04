LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Cold War fantasy film “The Shape of Water” was the winner of the best picture Oscar at the 90th annual Academy Awards, held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Director Guillermo del Toro’s film has been considered one of the front-runners for the evening’s top honor. It received a leading 13 nominations for this year’s Oscars, and won four Oscars on Sunday night.

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/M7o7QJKacs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018

It stars Sally Hawkins as a mute janitor who falls in love with an aquatic creature kept captive in a government lab.

Del Toro also won for best director. He dedicated the win to young filmmakers around the world.

Frances McDormand’s portrayal of a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won the best actress Academy Award.

It is McDormand’s second Oscar and comes for her blistering turn as a mother who feels authorities haven’t done enough to investigate her daughter’s rape and murder.

McDormand won a best supporting actress award for her role as a police officer in “Fargo.” Her win Sunday was not a surprise — she has swept the major awards this year.

The actress opened her speech by saying if she fell over during her speech, someone should pick her up because had “some things to say.” She thanked her family, telling them they fill her with everlasting joy.

She then set her Oscar on the stage and asked every female Oscar nominee to stand up, generating thunderous applause. McDormand looked joyous as she looked out on the women.

Gary Oldman’s transformation into Winston Churchill for “Darkest Hour” won him the best actor Academy Award.

It is Oldman’s first win on only his second nomination, despite his lengthy career of compelling performances. The 59-year-old had been considered the front-runner for the honor, having swept awards season.

Oldman underwent hours of makeup to become Churchill for the film, which focuses on a pivotal time in the British leader’s career when he rallied his country to fight the Nazis. Oldman thanked Churchill in his acceptance speech, as well as those who worked with him on “Darkest Hour.”

He also thanked his 99-year-old mother, telling her, “thank you for your love and your support. Put the kettle on. I’m bringing Oscar home.”

Composer Alexandre Desplat’s music for “The Shape of Water” won the Academy Award for best original score.

Cinematographer Roger Deakins won his first Academy Award Sunday for “Blade Runner 2049.” It is Deakins’ first win after 14 nominations.

Allison Janney won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in “I, Tonya.”

Sam Rockwell’s portrayal of a racist sheriff’s deputy in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won the best supporting actor Oscar.

