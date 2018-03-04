NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — An auto parts store employee is suspected of killing a man who he believed was breaking into a car in North Hollywood.

The shooting happened behind the store around 6 p.m. Saturday near Lankershim Boulevard and Oxnard Street.

Investigators said four shots were fired.

The employee was taken into custody for questioning but he has since been released pending further investigation.

Los Angeles police said they still have no confirmation that the person killed was trying to break into a vehicle.

An investigation is underway.

