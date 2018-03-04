(Credit: The Paley Center for Media )

Get up close and personal with some of the biggest names in television at the Los Angeles PaleyFest. This year’s lineup features a variety of panels that cover the ever-growing TV spectrum. If you’re hungering for some behind-the-scenes tidbits or other hot gossip about your favorite shows, this is your chance to go straight to the source and hear from the writers, producers and stars themselves.

WHEN

Dates: March 16-25, 2018

WHERE

Dolby Theatre

6801 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

www.PaleyFest.org

TICKETS

Tickets for PaleyFest are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Individual tickets are $30 to $72 for Paley members and $40 to $90 for the general public. Studio Passes, which include premium reserved seats to a pre-selected lineup of three events, are also available. If you want to experience the whole she-bang, go with the Showrunner Pass, which provides admission to every panel.

PALEYFEST LINEUP

An Evening With Barbara Streisand

March 16, 2018

Incomparable legend and 2018 PaleyFest Icon Barbara Streisand will kick off this year’s festivities in grand fashion. The EGOT winner will make a rare public appearance to discuss her decades-long career on the small screen which includes her recent Netflix special Barbara: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! and other iconic TV moments.

The Orville

March 17, 2018

Seth McFarlane’s spacefaring sci-fi adventure became an instant hit for FOX, already earning a second season pickup. If you’re wondering what’s in store for the U.S.S. Orville this is your opportunity to discover what the future holds.

Scheduled to appear: Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald, Halston Sage, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad Coleman, David Goodman, Brannon Braga, Jason Clark

Will & Grace

March 17, 2018

Eleven years later, Will & Grace hasn’t lost a step. The reboot of the seminal NBC comedy has been a critical and commercial success since it relaunched in September. Expect the same crazy funny energy from the show when its cast and creators come together to discuss their much-anticipated reunion. Scheduled appearances include: Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally, David Kohan, Max Mutchnick

The Handmaid’s Tale

March 18, 2018

For better or worse, few shows in 2017 resonated with viewers as strongly as The Handmaid’s Tale. Hear from the award-winning creative team behind the Hulu hit and find out what it’s like to bring Margaret Atwood’s bleak vision to life. Scheduled to appear: Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield

Silicon Valley

March 18, 2018

A lot has happened since we last saw the Silicon Valley crew – one cast member is gone, another was nominated was for an Oscar. Get caught up with the very funny people responsible for this very funny show as they discuss the HBO laffer’s upcoming fifth season. Scheduled to appear: Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Zach Woods, Amanda Crew, Mike Judge, Alec Berg

Supernatural

March 20, 2018

The longest running series at this year’s PaleyFest, “Supernatural” has been providing more than its fair share of spooks and swoons for 13 seasons. The show’s rabid fanbase will likely be out in full force to celebrate this CW mainstay. Scheduled to appear: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Mark Pellegrino, Alexander Calvert, Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Brad Buckner

The Big Bang Theory/Young Sheldon

March 21, 2018

It’s two for the price of one as the folks behind TV’s most popular sitcom and its successful spinoff take over what’s sure to be a very crowded stage. Multi-cam vs. single-cam, old Sheldon vs. young, Soft Kitty vs. Bazinga!: These are just some of the debates that might be sparked by this entertaining panel. There will be appearances from Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, Bill Prady, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Jim Parsons.

The Good Doctor

March 22, 2018

One of the biggest hits of the current television season, this freshman drama has been a smash right out of the gate. The good doctor himself, Freddie Highmore, will be there along with showrunner David Shore and Lost-alum Daniel Dae Kim who was responsible for delivering the original South Korean format of the show to ABC. Scheduled to appear: Freddie Highmore, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Tamlyn Tomita, David Shore, Daniel Dae Kim (Additional guests to be announced).

Mom

March 24, 2018

Before she was racking up the hardware for brilliantly channeling Tonya Harding’s mom, Allison Janney was doing the whole delightfully abrasive parent thing on her popular CBS sitcom. This will be Janney’s second appearance at the Dolby this month (after the Academy Awards ceremony) and probably not her last. Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Jaime Pressly, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and others are scheduled to appear.

Queen Sugar

March, 25 2018

As Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey wrap up promotion for A Wrinkle in Time, they’ll be setting their sights back on the small screen as the two prepare for the third season of “Queen Sugar.” Sadly, while Oprah is currently not scheduled to appear on the panel, guests will get to see Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Ava DuVernay, Kat Candler and others!

Riverdale

March 25, 2018

The Riverdale event will give attendees the chance to know what it’s like to inhabit the roles of Archie Andrews and his pals, and hear all about the process of taking a comic classic and giving it a thoroughly modern makeover. Scheduled to appear: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Mӓdchen Amick, Luke Perry, Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater

Stranger Things

March 25, 2018

“Stranger Things” offers its fair share of mystery and apparently that extends to its PaleyFest panel. Although the official lineup hasn’t been announced yet, you can be sure to expect a fun-filled evening of pressing questions and not enough anwers regarding this Netflix phenomenon.

Article by David Klein.