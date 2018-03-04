(Credit: Deen van Meer)

Los Angeles is always brimming with new and exciting events, and this week is no different. From food trunks and jazz performances to big stage shows like “Aladdin” and “Romeo & Juliet,” there is always something to do in the region. There will also be chances to attend a book signing, celebrate famed chefs, catch a basketball game, fly a kite or take a 1970s-inspired dance fitness class.

Monday, March 5



Dine and Shop at Scout

Scout, Silver Lake

www.scoutla.net

Head over to Scout, a new eatery and retail store in Silver Lake that opened less than two weeks ago. Their gourmet dishes include jambon beurre, a vegan wrap, pumpkin seed granola with Greek yogurt, chocolate toast with nutella, a grilled cheese Panini and more. They also sell a variety of foods, wines, books, vinyl records, stationary, home products and more. Food Truck Monday

One World Trade Center, Long Beach

www.curbsidebites.com

Enjoy food from different food trucks each week during Food Truck Monday until 2:30 p.m. This week features bites from The Taco Cartel, which serves a variety of different tacos, as well as Banh Mi LA, a food truck offering innovative Vietnamese sandwiches. UCLA Jazz Combos Concert

Schoenberg Hall, Westwood

www.ucla.edu

This concert at the UCLA campus is comprised of performances by students at the college performing in groups of three to 10 at a time. They will showcase a variety of well-known jazz songs, popular hits and student compositions as well.

Tuesday, March 6



“Aladdin”

Pantages Theatre, Hollywood

www.hollywoodpantages.com

Disney's hit Broadway "Aladdin" continues this week with high-energy performances filled with beautiful costumes and songs you know and love (along with some catchy originals). This beloved story follows a street rat as he attempts to woo a princess, along with the help of a genie. Curator Talk: The Porsche Effect

Petersen Automotive Museum, Miracle Mile

www.petersen.org

This talk, which begins at 7 p.m., will focus on Porsche, its cars and how the company’s story has impacted the latest exhibit at the museum. The co-creator of the exhibition, Brittanie Kinch will lead the discussion of the recognizable auto company and there will be light refreshments. “Jackie Unveiled”

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills

www.thewallis.org

Though Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was quite famous, she was also one of the most scrutinized figures of recent times. This production, written by playwright Tom Dugan and starring Saffron Burrows, looks at the life of Jackie O in a one-woman drama.

Wednesday, March 7



All-Star Chef Classic

L.A. Live, Downtown Los Angeles

www.address.com

Starting Wednesday, this four-day culinary event, now in its fifth year, combines award-winning chefs with great food through chef-led dinners, walking tour tasting events and hands-on cooking classes for children. "Tattoo: An Exhibition"

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, University Park

www.nhm.org

Take a look at the art of tattooing as a 5,000-year-old art form. The historical aspects of marking the skin are revealed through various different cultures and locations, but the exhibition also reveals how tattooing has changed over time and become an expression of individuality. Magic vs. Lakers Basketball Game

Staples Center, Downtown Los Angeles

www.staplescenter.com

Catch an exciting game at the Staples Center as the beloved Los Angeles Lakers take on the Orlando Magic for the second time this season. After losing to the Magic in January, the Lakers are looking for a win.

Thursday, March 8



3 Plays by Pat Kinevane: Underneath

Odyssey Theatre, West Los Angeles

www.odysseytheatre.com

All the way from Dublin, Irish writer Pat Kinevane and Fishamble: The New Play Company will present a trilogy of solo work, beginning with "Underneath," which premieres on Thursday. The dark comedy tells the story of a secret life and explores what is underneath the surface. Gene Warren Jr. Book Signing

Spring Arcade Building, Downtown Los Angeles

www.downtownla.com

Visit downtown for a chance to meet Academy Award winner Gene Warren Jr. as he signs copies of his latest book, “Rhonda.” The visual effects artist will also be discussing his experience working on films like “Winds of War,” “Terminator II: Judgement Day” and more. Hands-On Pizza Party

Eataly L.A., Century City

www.eataly.com

During this special pizza party, learning the secrets to making the perfect Neapolitan pizza through a live demonstration, enjoy a sample of various pizza tastings paired with craft beers and complete a pizza workshop where you’ll create your own to take home.

Friday, March 9



“Romeo & Juliet”

The Music Center, Downtown Los Angeles

www.musiccenter.org

This classic tale of forbidden love is always popular, but the Chicago-based Joffrey Ballet performs the production exquisitely, reimagining it in 1930s Italy with three decades of time revealing how the decisions of past generations affect those in future ones. Almond Blossom Festival

George Lane Park, Quartz Hill

www.quartzhillchamber.com

The party kicks off on Friday night, but runs for three days, presenting a variety of live entertainment and musical acts, carnival rides, delicious food, dance performances, shopping vendors, a car show and much more. “Bingo Hall”

Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park

www.theautry.org

A new play by Dillon Chitto is opening on Friday night, focusing on the life of Edward Anaya, who works as a bingo caller in a senior center. About to head out of the area for college, the production examines his identity within his community as well as outside of it, highlighting the importance of family.

Saturday, March 10



Cherry Blossom Festival

Descanso Gardens, La Cañada Flintridge

www.descansogardens.org

Throughout the month of March, celebrate the cherry blossoms at Descanso Gardens with a few different events. This weekend, take advantage of the center's Spring Bloom Walk, a tour that highlights the trees and other seasonal plants, and the Origami Hands-On Demonstration, where you can make your own Japanese folding paper artwork. That 70's Class

Cupcake Theater, North Hollywood

www.laughstub.com

Work up a sweat in this 1970s-themed dance fitness class that runs for over an hour. Dance to songs from hits like “Grease,” “Hair” and “A Chorus Line,” and get ready to perform the dances you learn when the fitness series culminates in late March. Festival of Colors

Whittier Narrows Park, South El Monte

www.festivalofcolorsusa.com

Head to The Meadows at Whittier Narrows to celebrate love and life at the Holi Festival of Colors. Participants can get packets of colored powder that are then tossed into the air and used to decorate the skin in a joyous event featuring live music, food, yoga and henna tattoos.

Sunday, March 11



Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream Party

Whole Foods Market, El Segundo

www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Premium ice cream brand Humphry Slocombe is celebrating its launch at Southern California Whole Foods stores with an ice cream party in El Segundo from noon to 5 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a free scoop of flavors like Hong Kong Milk Tea, Blue Bottle Vietnamese Coffee, Honey Graham or Peanut Butter Fudge Ripple. PBS SoCal KIDS Weekend

Los Angeles Zoo, Griffith Park

www.lazoo.org

Families can enjoy some fun events sponsored by PBS at the zoo this weekend, including dance parties, meet and greets with characters like Curious George and Nature Cat, booked readings and themed art and craft projects. Festival of the Kite

Redondo Pier, Redondo Beach

www.redondopier.com

In its 44th year, the Festival of the Kite is a fun and free way to explore the beach with the whole family while looking on as kites fill up the blue sky overhead. There will be contests and prizes given out, but all are invited to enjoy the day and fly their kites.