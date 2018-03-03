SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A woman was killed and three children were injured in a two-vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway near Calgrove Boulevard, north of the 14 Freeway interchange, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All four victims were in the same vehicle. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Three children were rushed to local hospitals. An 8-year-old boy was in critical condition and the two other children were in fair condition, the fire department said.

A Sig Alert was in effect and several southbound lanes were closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

The circumstances of the collision were not confirmed.