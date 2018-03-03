Filed Under:Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – A woman was killed and three children were injured in a two-vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway near Calgrove Boulevard, north of the 14 Freeway interchange, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All four victims were in the same vehicle. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Three children were rushed to local hospitals. An 8-year-old boy was in critical condition and the two other children were in fair condition, the fire department said.

A Sig Alert was in effect and several southbound lanes were closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

The circumstances of the collision were not confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch