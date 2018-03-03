WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — By Southern California standards the weather in Wrightwood is horrible.

It’s freezing cold. Wet. Windy and the snow is blowing.

That is the weather they love in Wrightwood — especially snowboarders and skiers.

“Today is the best day so far,” said snowboarder Dor North.

The worse the weather, the happier the folks on the slopes get.

CBS2’s Greg Mills spoke to the great outdoorsmen and women.

“It was perfect. It was the best day,” said North.

“This is great. Been snowing all day. Yesterday as well. It’s one of our best days of the season,” said John McColly who works for the Mountain High ski resort.

This season, Mountain High has been relying on man-made snow.

They have been anxiously awaiting real winter weather.

Mills asked a snowboarder if he was watching the weather reports closely.

“Every day for the last three to four weeks waiting for some good powder to come in,” he said.

Finally a cold storm moved in and it paid off.

“Got a brand new snowboard for Christmas. Haven’t been able to use it until today,” the man added.

“Good snow. Good snowboarding,” said another snowboarder.