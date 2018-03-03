LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Graco Company — makers of children’s products — has announced a voluntary recall of one of their highchairs.

Graco, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), “is announcing a voluntary recall of the Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 Highchair.”

The company said the $99 recalled highchair is a 6-in-1 convertible product that into different modes — from a traditional highchair to a toddler seat. About 36,000 were sold.

The rear leg(s) can pivot, posing a potential fall hazard to a child. Five children have fallen resulting in minor bumps and bruises, the company said.

“We encourage consumers who purchased this product to immediately stop using the highchair. Graco will provide a free replacement kit and installation instructions. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our consumers may have experienced, and we appreciate the loyalty of our consumers,” they wrote on their website.

The recall involves Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 Highchairs sold between October 2016 and December 2017. The chairs are sold exclusively at Walmart.

The Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 Highchair voluntary recall affects highchairs with model number 1969721 and a manufacturing date between June 4, 2016 through September 28, 2017.

To verify if your highchair is affected, locate the model number and manufacturing date which are printed on the label. Both numbers are located either on the underside of the highchair seat or on the underside of the booster seat, Graco said.

