SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 31-year-old probationer was shot and killed by Garden Grove officers conducting surveillance in a Santa Ana 7-Eleven parking lot, authorities said Saturday.

At 11:33 p.m. Friday investigators from the Garden Grove Police Department were conducting surveillance on the wanted man, said Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney. He was found in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at 1700 E. Dyer Road in Santa Ana, Whitney said.

The suspect was wanted for a no-bail warrant for violation of his Post Release Community Supervision program terms of probation, according to Whitney.

Investigators contacted the man in his vehicle in the parking lot, which is when the officer-involved shooting occurred, Whitney said. It wasn’t clear what prompted officers to shoot the suspect.

He was shot multiple times and investigators immediately rendered first aid, Whitney said. He was taken to a local trauma center, where he died early Saturday morning, about 12:10 a.m.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, Whitney said.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Santa Ana Police Department, is conducting an investigation into the shooting, according to Whitney.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

