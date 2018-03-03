NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A deadly shooting took place Saturday outside an auto parts store in North Hollywood.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Police say an auto parts store employee shot a man he said was breaking into a vehicle.

The employee was handcuffed and taken into custody after the incident but not officially arrested.

The shooting took place in the back of the business. A body covered in a white sheet could be seen from Sky2.

Police say that four shots were fired.

