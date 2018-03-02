PICO-UNION (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who slashes a woman’s neck while robbing her as she was using a laundromat in the Central Los Angeles neighborhood of Pico-Union Thursday night.

Los Angeles police report that the attack occurred at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and Venice Boulevard.

The 40-year-old woman was in the laundromat when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her purse and simultaneously slashed her neck with an unknown sharp object, police said.

The woman immediately collapsed to the ground as the suspect fled, last seen running east on Venice.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery for a neck laceration. Her condition was unconfirmed.

Police have surveillance video of the suspect, an LAPD spokesperson said, but had not immediately released it as of Friday morning. The attacker is described as Hispanic, 25 to 35 years of age, 5-foot-5, 170 to 180 pounds with a thick dark goatee. He was wearing a gray baseball cap and all-black clothing at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts should call police at 213-382-9446.