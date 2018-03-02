LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump and his “Saturday Night Live” impersonator Alec Baldwin got into a Twitter spat Friday morning after the actor said it was “agony” portraying the leader of the free world.

The typo-laden tweet incorrectly calling the actor “Alex” was first posted at 5:42 a.m. before being replaced with one with misspellings corrected – but not before a screengrab was captured by several followers.

The president was apparently tweeting in response to an interview Baldwin did with the Hollywood Reporter. When asked how much longer he’ll play Trump on “SNL,” Baldwin said, “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony.”

Baldwin fired back at the president in a series of scathing tweets.

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

And Mr President…

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Baldwin first portrayed the now-president in the first episode of the show’s 2016-17 season after, replacing actor Darrell Hammond.