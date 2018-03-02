LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump and his “Saturday Night Live” impersonator Alec Baldwin got into a Twitter spat Friday morning after the actor said it was “agony” portraying the leader of the free world.
The typo-laden tweet incorrectly calling the actor “Alex” was first posted at 5:42 a.m. before being replaced with one with misspellings corrected – but not before a screengrab was captured by several followers.
The president was apparently tweeting in response to an interview Baldwin did with the Hollywood Reporter. When asked how much longer he’ll play Trump on “SNL,” Baldwin said, “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony.”
Baldwin fired back at the president in a series of scathing tweets.
Baldwin first portrayed the now-president in the first episode of the show’s 2016-17 season after, replacing actor Darrell Hammond.