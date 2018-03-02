PASADENA (CBSLA) — A Pasadena man was recovering Friday from stab wounds he said were from two women who accused him of sexual assault after the trio had a sexual encounter.

The 32-year-old man told police he met his alleged attackers – estimated to be between 18 and 22 years old – in Los Angeles and took them back to his home, where they had a consensual sexual encounter, according to Pasadena Police Department Lt. Mark Goodman.

Officers responded to the man’s duplex in the 1500 block of Locust Street around 1:50 a.m. Thursday and found the victim with stab wounds to his chest, back and a hand, Goodman said.

The victim told investigators at some point the women accused him of rape, armed themselves with knives possibly from inside the residence, and attacked him. They then fled the scene, police said.

He was transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to Goodman.

Descriptions of the women were not immediately available.

