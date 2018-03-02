SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Authorities have identified a jewelry store robbery suspect who led authorities on a pursuit through Santa Monica Wednesday that ended with a crash and a bomb squad response.

Santa Monica police reported Friday that detectives are searching for 32-year-old Robert Art Abalov in connection with the robbery that occurred at Curated Los Angeles, located at 1604 Montana Ave. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, on Wednesday night, a man robbed the jewelry store and threatened people with a bomb he claimed to be holding.

Police arrived at the store as he was fleeing, and a pursuit ensued. It ended when the suspect crashed in the 300 block of 15th Street.

A perimeter was set up while authorities searched for the man, now believed to be Abalov, who later escaped.

Following the crash, police spotted a suspicious package under the passenger side door. The bomb squad arrived and eventually conducted a controlled detonation of the object.

Abalov is described as 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is a Los Angeles resident, but his whereabouts are unknown. If you see him, call 911 immediately.