STORM WATCH: Mudslide Shuts Down Topanga Canyon | Latest Forecast |Animated Radars | Download The CBSLA Weather App
Filed Under:Dr. Seuss' Birthday, Read Across America

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kids all over the country are celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday and Read Across America day in an appropriate manner — with a good book.

l a galaxy Athletes, Officers Join Students To Celebrate Read Across America Day

(credit: L.A. Galaxy)

In an effort to connect kids and books and to commemorate beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2, the National Education Association (NEA) started the Read Across America program.

The program first began 20 years ago in 1998.

In cities across the country, politicians, actors, athletes and others take part in the event by developing the NEA’s Read Across America activities to encourage children of all ages to be excited about reading.

The L.A. Galaxy, Los Angeles Chargers, Rams Cheerleaders and  L.A. County Sheriff’s Department were just a few groups that took to local classrooms to promote lifelong learning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch