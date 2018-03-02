LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kids all over the country are celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday and Read Across America day in an appropriate manner — with a good book.

In an effort to connect kids and books and to commemorate beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2, the National Education Association (NEA) started the Read Across America program.

The program first began 20 years ago in 1998.

In cities across the country, politicians, actors, athletes and others take part in the event by developing the NEA’s Read Across America activities to encourage children of all ages to be excited about reading.

The L.A. Galaxy, Los Angeles Chargers, Rams Cheerleaders and L.A. County Sheriff’s Department were just a few groups that took to local classrooms to promote lifelong learning.

The locker room is looking a bit different today 👀 Story time with @D_Perryman52 for our Read Across America event 📚 pic.twitter.com/zk7zHO7RNg — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) March 1, 2018

Visiting elementary schools with @RamsNFL staff to celebrate #ReadAcrossAmericaDay! Nothing like sharing some of our favorite books on Dr. Seuss’ birthday! 📚 pic.twitter.com/R4iBVyd9KF — Rams Cheerleaders (@LARamsCheer) March 2, 2018