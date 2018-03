STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Fargo!

Fargo is an 74-pound male Husky mix with a penchant for performing. He is trained and knows how to sit, shake, roll over and other tricks — if snacks are offered.

Not only does Fargo have a winning personality, he has a unique look — Fargo has one blue eye and one brown eye.

Fargo is available for adoption SEAACA in Downey. To adopt, please call (562) 803-3301 and ask for ID# 18-14609.