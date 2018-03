GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) – Morning traffic was brought to a near standstill after a fatal motorcycle crash on the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills Friday morning.

The crash was reported at 5 a.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway at Balboa Avenue.

All but one westbound lane was closed and a Sig Alert was issued. As of 7:30 a.m., the Sig Alert was still in effect.

The exact circumstances of the crash and the identity of the victim were not disclosed. It is unclear if anyone else was hurt.