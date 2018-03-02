LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One of the many perks of being an Oscar nominee – other than being an Oscar nominee – are, of course, the coveted swag bags.

While the typical Oscar goodie bag consists of jewelry, skin care products and plane tickets, this year, celebrities can expect to receive gifts with a more political undertone.

Security systems company SABRE, who sponsored the 2018 Official Red Carpet Luxury Lounge, is decking out this year’s bags with items such as a key-ring pepper spray canister, two body alarms, a pepper gel kit and a drink test kit that can detect if a drink has been drugged.

“This event is a unique opportunity for us to lend a helping hand in the #MeToo movement with solutions that take aim at the harassment culture that’s been pervasive most notably in the entertainment industry and in broader society,” said SABRE CEO David Nance. “We hope to help others by inspiring self-empowerment.”

In addition to the self-defense goodies, celebrities will also receive more traditional Oscar gifts, such as a trip to Tanzania and a 24-karat gold facial.