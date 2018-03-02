STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — One of the entertainment industry’s biggest names is adding yet another property to her vast portfolio.

It was announced Friday that reality TV star Kim Kardashian will produce a 10-episode, kids prank series that will run on Facebook Watch. The project will be called “You Kiddin’ Me.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the show was inspired by Kardashian’s “own family antics,” and will feature children pranking their ostensibly unsuspecting celebrity parents.

“The series will peek into the family relationships of Hollywood stars as children prank their famous parents,” Kardashian posted on her Facebook page. “Can’t wait for you to see it when we launch it only on Facebook Watch!”

There is no word yet on when the series, which will be produced in partnership with Lionsgate and Facebook, will begin airing.

The social media mogul is has a line of cosmetics, a hit reality show and one of the most followed and talked about social media presences.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. City News Service contributed to this report.)