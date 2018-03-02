PHELAN (CBSLA) — An instructional teacher’s aide in Phelan is accused of having sex with two male students.

Caron Michele Escobar, 43, of Phelan is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old and a 16-year-od.

She’s charged with sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor and sending harmful material (namely explicit text messages) to a minor.

Escobar worked at Chaparral High School since November 2017. Prior to working at the high school, she worked at the Eagle Summit Community Day School.

School officials reported the alleged sexual relationships Thursday to the Victor Valley Station. Detectives with the Crimes Against Children division assisted with the investigation. They interviewed several minors as part of their probe.

Escobar was arrested Friday. She was booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. She is being held on a $100,000 bail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about possible crimes is asked to call the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective MJ Higgins (909) 387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).