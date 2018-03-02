STORM WATCH: Mudslide Shuts Down Topanga Canyon | Burn Areas Mostly Unscathed | Latest Forecast |Animated Radars | Download The CBSLA Weather App
Filed Under:Caron Michele Escobar, Chaparral High School, Phelan, Sex With Minors, Teacher's Aide

PHELAN (CBSLA)  — An instructional teacher’s aide in Phelan is accused of having sex with two male students.

Caron Michele Escobar, 43, of Phelan is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old and a 16-year-od.

She’s charged with sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor and sending harmful material (namely explicit text messages) to a minor.

Escobar worked at Chaparral High School since November 2017. Prior to working at the high school, she worked at the Eagle Summit Community Day School.

School officials reported the alleged sexual relationships Thursday to the Victor Valley Station. Detectives with the Crimes Against Children division assisted with the investigation. They interviewed several minors as part of their probe.

Escobar was arrested Friday. She was booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. She is being held on a $100,000 bail.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about possible crimes is asked to call the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective MJ Higgins (909) 387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch