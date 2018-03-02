LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeAndre Jordan had 19 points and 20 rebounds, Lou Williams scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Clippers used a dominating third quarter for a 128-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Austin Rivers and Montrezl Harrell also had 19 points apiece for the Clippers, who outscored New York 28-8 to start the third quarter after trailing by three at halftime.

The Knicks have lost three consecutive games and 11 of their last 12.

Enes Kanter had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points and Courtney Lee had 15.

The Clippers outrebounded the Knicks 51-33.

The Knicks led 60-57 at the half, but the Clippers opened the second half with a 10-0 run and kept rolling. Los Angeles led by as many as 17 before taking a 92-78 lead into the fourth quarter.

Rivers scored 14 points in the third quarter, hitting all four of his 3-pointers.

The Clippers have won five of their last seven.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Friday marked the start of a four-game road trip, the longest remaining trip and their second-longest of the season. The Knicks are 8-25 on the road this season. Entering Friday’s game, Kanter had averaged 16.3 points and 13 rebounds over his last 13 games, shooting 62 percent.

Clippers: F Danilo Gallinari missed his fourth consecutive game with what an MRI on Thursday revealed as a fractured right hand. Previously the Clippers thought it was sprained. Coach Doc Rivers was uncertain when he would return. “I don’t think he’s going to be back soon,” Rivers said. Gallinari has appeared in only 19 of 61 games this season because of injuries. . Forty-five day contracts are expiring the next two days for guards C.J. Williams and Tyrone Wallace. Said Rivers: “I don’t know what we’re going to do. We’re trying to sign one of them. We don’t have enough guards to play.”

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Sacramento on Sunday.

Clippers: Continue their six-game homestand Sunday against Brooklyn.

