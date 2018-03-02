LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Drivers in California are puzzled by Caltrans signs lighting up freeways throughout the state warning motorists to keep pedestrian safety in mind.

The signs, which read “Watch for people walking on all roadways,” has prompted drivers to question why the announcement is necessary on freeways.

In an effort to increase pedestrian safety, the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) began a campaign called “Pedestrians Don’t Have Armor.”

The campaign launched in 2015 and intended to remind motorists to keep pedestrians in mind while driving.

According to the OTS, 813 pedestrians were killed on California roadways in 2015 alone, making California’s pedestrian fatality rate nearly 70 percent higher than the national average.

The OTS says no state in the U.S. has more pedestrian deaths on roadways than the Golden State.