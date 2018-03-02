MID-CITY (CBSLA) — As water-wary Angelenos were dealing Friday with a storm expected to carry through part of the weekend, folks in the Mid-City neighborhood of L.A. faced water coming from below for the second day straight.

The geyser-like leak occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near the 1600 block of South La Brea Avenue at Venice Boulevard.

The rupture was on a 12-inch pipe installed in 1923.

On Thursday, a main broke on La Brea just on the other side of Venice.

Repair crews were not certain as to the cause of the break, but it might have been affected by repairs on the pipe from the day before.

About 30 businesses and residences were affected by the partial street closure.