BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority board will vote Thursday on a hotly-debated multi-billion plan about a decade in the making that would widen and improve the aging 710 Freeway, which runs north from Long Beach to the Alhambra area.

The proposals, which range in cost anywhere from an estimated $6 to $10 billion, would increase the number of lanes in each direction from the current four to five or six. They would take years to complete. Metro has also debated whether to add features such as a truck bypass lane or a freight corridor, and a dedicated lane to zero-emission vehicles.

The plan has drawn vocal and ongoing opposition from residents in the surrounding communities. Metro officials argue the plan is necessary to ease congestion due to an increasing population and the crumbling infrastructure.

The 710 Freeway sees thousands of trucks a day carrying cargo from the San Pedro Bay ports. Metro estimates that by 2035, the number of daily truck trips will increase to 55,000 per day.

Environmental studies of the project -began 10 years ago. Four proposals were developed in 2012 and then reworked to address concerns raised by the Coalition for Environmental Health and Justice, among other considerations.

The proposal includes provisions for encouraging the use of clean technology trucks, but some board members believe more needs to be done.

Two motions — also on the agenda for consideration by the full board – – seek to amend the plan.

Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis have joined Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and housing advocate Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker as sponsors of the first motion, which calls the 19-mile southern section of the freeway the “diesel death zone.” They propose doubling investment in near- zero and zero-emission technology to $200 million and dedicating one lane to zero-emission vehicles.

Metro has been at the center of a separate long-running debate over whether to extend the 710 Freeway from Valley Boulevard in Alhambra — where it currently dead-ends- north to the 210 Freeway in Pasadena. Decades of delays and legal challenges have derailed the freeway extension. In 2016, Caltrans began selling off homes it had bought decades ago in anticipation of the extension. Metro has proposed constructing an underground tunnel that would link the 710 to the 210.

Thursday’s board meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the MTA building in downtown L.A.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)