VENICE (CBSLA) — The victim of a mugging in Venice says he’s grateful a Good Samaritan stepped in when a security guard ignored cries for help.

Cell phone video captured the violent beating 19-year-old Jake Johnson took in Venice Wednesday night at a bus stop near the corner of Main Street and Venice Way.

Johnson says the assailant walked to him to ask for change for a $10 bill. But when Johnson pulled out the cash, he says the man lunged for his wallet and a fight ensued.

“Most of the shots were this part of the face … my neck and shoulders,” he said.

Johnson said he couldn’t fight back because he recently injured his arm.

“I’d curled up and protected vital bits so he couldn’t hurt me too badly,” he said.

Venice blogger Geo Beck, also known as “The Abbot Skinny,” started recording it on his phone — but then noticed it wasn’t a fair fight.

“My thinking at that point is, I scream for security. Drop the camera,” he said.

Across the street was a pot shop where a security was standing.

Beck says he called out for help but got no response.

“I think me approaching and being loud was enough to scare the assailant away,” he said.

Johnson says if Beck didn’t step in things could’ve been worse.

“The fact that someone stopped and did something. I’m really grateful,” he said.

Police have not been about to track down the mugger, who ran off with about $150.