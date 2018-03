SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities said a Postal Service driver was held up at gunpoint Thursday evening in South Los Angeles.

Officials said the suspect got away with about $70,000.

The driver was at the Slauson exit on the 110 Freeway around 8 p.m, when the robbery occurred.

The suspect walked up to the big rig and produced a handgun, police said.

The suspect took two duffel bags filled with cash from the truck’s trailer.

The driver was not injured.