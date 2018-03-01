ALTADENA (CBSLA) — A hiker who may have been lost for as many as five days has been rescued and is recovering Thursday from minor injuries and exposure to the elements.

Horseback riders on Chaney Trail in Altadena reported hearing yells for help at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday evening.

When the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team responded, along with two helicopters, they could hear the man, but the cries for help were so faint they couldn’t pinpoint his location.

Rescuers finally found the man in an area totally void of any hiking trails at about 9:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and exposure to the elements.

Authorities say while it’s not known exactly how long the hiker was missing, he was initially reported to be missing for five days.

