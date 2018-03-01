ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — A Southern California mom is getting messages of support from women around the world thanks to another mom’s bright idea.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Michele Gile spoke with the two women, both mothers of young children.

A new Instagram account, The Moms We Love Club, is highlighting one of them, Lori Schenkenberger, during the month of March.

Lori’s husband, Steve, has a traumatic brain injury from a hit-and-run accident a year ago. Lori cares for him around the clock.

#LoveForLori with a family photo is posted on the Moms We Love Club page. The idea is for users to re-post to spread awareness and show support.

“We can pour into her world of struggle and pain and hard and say, ‘We see you, we know you, we love you, we’re not giving up on you,'” the account’s founder, Anjuli Paschall, said.

The Moms We Love Club launched last month to help a mother named Lindsay. Each month a new mom will be showered with love.

“You can definitely feel the love and the support from the community,” Lori said. “I mean, I did not even expect anything like this.”

A friend of the Schenkenberger family has set up a GoFundMe page to help them in their time of need.