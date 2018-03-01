COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested on murder charges in the killing of a 29-year-old homeless woman whose body was found in a Costa Mesa park Wednesday morning.

Daniel Correa, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a homeless Massachusetts woman was discovered at Talbert Regional Park, Costa Mesa police report.

Correa himself called 911 at about 7:10 a.m. to report the body, police said.

Officers responded the Talbert Nature Preserve, located at 1299 Victoria St., where the woman’s body was found in an area of brush. She had signs of blunt force trauma, police said.

Her name was not released.

Following an investigation, officers booked Correa, a former Santa Ana resident, into the Orange County Jail.

A motive for the killing was not confirmed.