LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the 90th Academy Awards just a few days away and all eyes fixed on Hollywood, artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe have made quite the statement with their latest piece: a gold statue of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Draped in nothing but a robe and pajama-like pants on a golden casting couch, the statue appeared in Hollywood on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

A robe-swaddled Harvey Weinstein statue appears in Hollywood days before #Oscars https://t.co/oKGj7aT4st pic.twitter.com/2UNzLvhrHu — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 1, 2018

The sculpture sits comfortably on the corner of Hollywood and La Brea, not even a half-mile away from the Oscars venue, the Dolby Theatre.

“For many years the exploitation of many hopefuls and established names in the industry was brushed under the carpet with their complaints of harassment and sexual abuse being ignored or worse. Hopefully now in the light of recent allegations, against many leading figures in Hollywood the industry will clean up its act,” Plastic Jesus told The Hollywood Reporter.

The artists behind the sculpture went on to tell THR that they deliberately built the piece in such a way that admirers of the artwork would be able to sit side-by-side with the disgraced movie mogul and take pictures with him.

The artists told THR the piece took two months to make.

Both artists are known for their often political and timely pieces. Monroe, for example, is the artist behind the naked Donald Trump statue that went viral.