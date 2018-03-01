LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A driver was pulled from the burning wreckage of his car only to be arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

The car went up in flames right off the 110 Freeway at Sixth Street in downtown Los Angeles just before 1 a.m., after the driver apparently lost control and overshot the offramp and went into the trees, then back onto the roadway.

The car exploded, and two brothers who witnessed the crash called 911 and rushed to pull the man from the blazing car.

“Smoke was just flying everywhere,” Mike Jamison said. “The flames were getting more intense and all of a sudden there was a boom from the engine compartment.”

He says his brother was able to get the driver out before the engine exploded again.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but he was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.