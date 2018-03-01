SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — A California senator has introduced a bill that would prohibit the sale of animal tested-cosmetics in the state, citing “inaction at the federal level.”

The California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, SB 1249, was introduced last week by Senator Cathleen Galgiani.

The bill would make it unlawful for any cosmetic manufacturer to knowingly import or sell any cosmetic, including personal hygiene products such as deodorant, shampoo, or conditioner, in California if the final product or any component of the product was tested on animals after Jan. 1, 2020.

A violation would result in a fine of up to $500 for the first violation and up to $1,000 for each subsequent violation.

“California has long been a leader in promoting modern alternatives to animal tests,” Galgiani said. “Inaction at the federal level compels California to lead the way in ensuring a cruelty-free cosmetics market for its citizens by barring any new ingredients or cosmetics that are tested on animals.”

In 2000, California became the first state to make it unlawful to use animals for testing when an appropriate alternative method is available.

In 2014, the California State Legislature passed the Cruelty Free Cosmetics Resolution urging Congress to prohibit animal testing for cosmetics and to phase out marketing animal-tested cosmetics.