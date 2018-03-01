(Credit: Downtown Santa Ana)

Whether you are looking for fine dining and local art or a session of roller derby and some rock n roll, there is no shortage of awesome recreational options for those out in Orange County. Before starting your weekend, take a few minutes to prep an itinerary to ensure you hit Monday refreshed.

Friday, March 2

The Chapman Orchestra In Concert

Music Center for the Arts

Orange

www.muscocenter.org

The Chapman Orchestra will take on the complete score to Stephen Sondheim‘s famed “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” More of a concert than a retelling of the musical, conductor Daniel Alfred Wachs will lead the orchestra that even includes vocalists.

See Gogol Bordello

The Observatory

Santa Ana

www.observatoryoc.com

The pioneering caravan of Gypsy punks known for their high energy stage shows and their eclectic songwriting will hold court at The Observatory tonight. This relatively intimate show will not doubt become a wonderful hot, sweaty mess as the band will no doubt live up to their raucous reputation.

California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Disney’s California Adventure

Anaheim

www.disneyland.com

It’s the opening weekend of Disney’s California Adventure Food and Wine Festival. Brimming with international offerings of traditional cuisine, cooking demos, and even the chance for kids to get some hands on kitchen experience, the festival will run through the second week of April.

Saturday, March 3

South Coast Roller Derby

Laguna Hills Recreation Center

Laguna Hills

southcoastrollerderby.com

Although the competition can get pretty physical on the track, roller derby is always a good time. The home opener for the South Coast Roller Derby squad is this weekend as the Lagunatics take on the Flagstaff High Altitude team. During the second bout, the SCRD Demented Danas battle it out with the Fabulous Sin CIty Roller Girls. Tickets are just $10.

47th Annual Festival of Whales

Dana Point Harbor

Dana Point

www.festivalofwhales.com

Marking the winter gray whale migration, OC Parks is transforming Dana Point Harbor into observation space and party. Complete with sand sculpting, live music, the Art in the Park experience, and of course, whale watching, this is a great vantage point to catch a glimpse of these incredible mammals.

First Saturday Artwalk

The Artists Village

Downtown Santa Ana

www.dtsaartwalk.org

The first Saturday of the month results in a block party like atmosphere throughout the Artists Village section of Downtown Santa Ana. With many of the area’s shops, cafes, and watering holes all showcasing local artistry, the foot traffic creates a pretty infectious energy. Explore this historic corner of Orange County while embracing local creativity and artistic expression.

Sunday, March 4

The All Porsche Swap & Display

The Phoenix Club

Anaheim

www.thephoenixclub.com

The automotive community of the 356 Club will be hosting their 7th annual swap meet and car show dedicated entirely to Porsche. Collectors and spectators alike will roam the two acre space to admire collector cars and shop for specialty parts.

Celebrate O.C. Restaurant Week

Various Locations Throughout Orange County

www.ocrestaurantweek.com

Starting on Sunday and running a full seven days, O.C. Restaurant week aims to emphasize the culinary identity specific to Orange County. With more than 150 participating locations, everything from fine dining to casual pub grub is covered. Offering pre-fixe meals that range from $10 to $80 a plate, the idea is to encourage visitors to explore something new and potentially find a new favorite. Check the website for locations and deals.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.