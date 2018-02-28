(credit: f11photo/Shutterstock)

While the Getty Museum offers several permanent exhibits, there are always exhibitions that have a time limit. So, if you’re looking to get cultural, make sure not to miss these.

Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90049

www.getty.edu

Paper Promises: Early American Photography

February 27 – May 27, 2018

Discover the formative years of photography in 19th-century America at this exhibition. Featuring rare photographs and negatives as well as iconic images from the Gold Rush and Civil War, it reveals how artists experimented with photography on paper. The show also reveals how the reproduction of photos helped shape perceptions of the United States during a critical period of political tension and territorial expansion to the West.

Cut! Paper Play in Contemporary Photography

February 27 – May 27, 2018

Today, many photographers utilize paper in unique and one of a kind ways. Some use paper models with images from current events and popular magazines or even the internet. Others layer, fold and assemble paper to explain elements. This exhibition explores the works by Thomas Demand, Daniel Gordon, Soo Kim, Matt Lipps and others!

Harald Szeemann: Museum of Obsessions

February 6 – May 6, 2018

Explore the work of one of the most recognizable and distinguished conceptual and postminimalist artists. Harald Szeemann (Swiss, 1933–2005) developed a new form of exhibition-making that centered on close collaborations with artists and a sweeping international vision of contemporary culture.

Outcasts: Prejudice and Persecution in the Medieval World

January 30 – April 8, 2018

On exhibit until the beginning of April, “Outcasts: Prejudice and Persecution in the Medieval World” reveals manuscripts which serve as a stark reminders of the power of rhetoric and the danger of prejudice. The medieval manuscripts on display show romance, faith, and knowledge, but also reveal hidden prejudices.

Michelangelo to Degas: Major New Acquisitions

January 17 – April 22, 2018

One of the most significant acquisitions to the Getty in its history consists of sixteen drawings and a painting from a private collection. The pieces make up work from some of the most celebrated artists, including Michelangelo, Andrea del Sarto, Domenico Tiepolo, Goya, and Degas. Explore these newly acquired works as the Museum celebrates its 20th anniversary!