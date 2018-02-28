LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Lakers have reached a buyout agreement with veteran small forward Corey Brewer.
Yahoo Sports reports that the Lakers reached a deal with the 31-year-old Brewer Wednesday. Brewer, now an unrestricted free agent, can sign with a playoff contender.
Brewer was in the final year of a three-year, $23 million contract. He was playing sparingly, averaging only 12.9 minutes per game this season.
The swingman was traded by the Houston Rockets to the Lakers last February in exchange for Lou Williams. The Lakers also received a first-round pick in the deal.
Brewer has bounced around the league in his 11-year career since being drafted No. 7 overall in 2007 by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Along with the Timberwolves, Rockets and Lakers, he also had a brief stint with the Dallas Mavericks.