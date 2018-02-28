LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In an effort to help local businesses hire and help people find jobs, Facebook announced Wednesday that they will be expanding the site’s job posting capability to more than 40 countries.
The social networking giant first began testing the job posting feature that would allow business to post open positions and receive applications in 2016.
“Since introducing job postings on Facebook in the US and Canada last year, we’ve built new features for businesses like the ability to create job posts on mobile, manage applications, and schedule interviews,” Facebook’s VP of Local Alex Himel in a news release.
Similar to other job search engines, on Facebook, users are able to set up job alerts for positions they’re interested in.
Job seekers interested in using Facebook as a job search engine can get started by selecting the “Jobs” tab on the site’s homepage.