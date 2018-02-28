SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Police are searching for two suspects in an armed home invasion in Sherman Oaks that left a person wounded early Wednesday morning.
Two men wearing white surgical masks invaded a home at around 6 a.m. in the 15000 block of Valley Vista Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police. Two handguns were possibly used in the robbery.
A male was shot and wounded during the incident. He was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries. The circumstances of the shooting and the home invasion were not immediately confirmed.
Nearby roads were blocked off as police searched for the two men who may have fled in two vehicles: a black BMW 3 Series and a black Ford Expedition.
The first suspect was described as 5-foot-8 and 170 to 180 pounds with dark clothing. The second suspect was described as 27 to 28 years of age, 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, also with dark clothing.