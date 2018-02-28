Filed Under:Dodgers, Dodgers Spring Training

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of Dodgers personnel are down for the count, as a number of coaches, trainers and players have been reported sick.

The team is in the middle of training camp at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

Manager Dave Roberts said 25 players, coaches and trainers were sent home early Wednesday due to the bug going around the clubhouse.

Players affected include Cody Bellinger, Yasiel Puig and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Roberts had to improvise and come up with an entirely different roster for Wednesday’s spring training game against the San Diego Padres.

“I haven’t seen anything like this,” said Roberts. “It happened overnight.”

Roberts also said the club’s medical staff has set up several air purifiers in the clubhouse to reduce the spread of germs.

