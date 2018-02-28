LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A political homage to the Oscar-nominated “Three Billboards” has popped up in Los Angeles just days before the Academy Awards.
Three actual billboards near Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Avenue were unveiled overnight Tuesday, draped in a red covering with messages aimed at the “#MeToo” movement, including “We all knew and still no arrests.”
Two other huge signs placed nearby read, “Name names on stage or shut the hell up!” and “And the Oscar for biggest pedophile goes to…”.
Conservative street artist Sabo appeared to take credit for the billboards in a tweet Wednesday morning.
Sabo has been linked to similar campaigns in recent months, including a “#SheKnew” campaign calling out actresses Meryl Streep and Rose McGowan during the Harvey Weinstein scandal that rocked the entertainment industry last fall.