(credit: Engel Ching/shutterstock)

When friends and family come to visit, you undoubtedly want to show them the best of the best of O.C. From Disneyland to Laguna Beach, don’t miss these activities and areas.

Disneyland

Anaheim

www.disneyland.com

A trip to Orange County would never been complete without a trip to the iconic institution in Anaheim known around the world as Disneyland. Whether your guest is into theme parks or not, it’s a one of a kind experience that you won’t regret. Though the Disney magic is world-wide, Orange County is where the “Happiest Place on Earth” opened its gates 60 years ago. These days, the prices can be steep, so be prepared, but if you spend the entire day there, you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck. Some of the most famous attractions are here including Big Thunder Mountain, The Monorail, The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean and much more. Directly next door is California Adventure too, complete with roller coasters and other terrific attractions.

1,000 Steps Beach

Laguna Beach

Looking for a workout and a beautiful treat after? Then head to 1,000 Steps Beach in Laguna Beach! Your out of town guest will love this venue which leads people down steep stairs that end up on an incredibly beautiful beach. Sunbathe, play volleyball, or sit back, relax and watch the surfers ride waves.

Dana Wharf Whale Watching

Dana Point

www.danawharf.com

Has your friend, family member or special someone ever seen whales or dolphins up close? This experience is unlike any other! What person can say they went whale watching in Southern California? Dana Point serves as a landmark for whales on their way to Baja Mexico. Each 2 hour cruise is led by an expert captain who will provide education on coastal ocean life including dolphins, whales, harbor seals, and the California sea lion. Tours depart three times a day throughout the season. Be sure to check their site for weekly updates on whale sightings.

See A Baseball Game!

Angel Stadium

www.angels.com

Home of the “Rally Monkey” and dubbed the “Big A,” Angel Stadium of Anaheim is the official stadium of the Los Angeles Angels. This is a perfect outing for any guest that visits in the spring and summer months as Baseball generally picks back up around March or April.

Take A Stroll On The Pier

Huntington Beach Pier

Huntington Beach

More than 11 million visitors come to Huntington Beach for the infamous Huntington Beach Pier. So, it’s a no brainer to bring your out of town guest to this incredible spot! Its great location is perfect for those looking to be in the sand and water during the day and then hop over to downtown Huntington for food, drinks and entertainment. Those with dogs can also enjoy a day at the beach at the Huntington Dog Beach! Want to have a bon-fire? No problem! Huntington Beach has a reputation for being the bonfire ring capital, which is on a first come first serve basis.

Duffy Boat Rentals of Newport Beach

Newport Beach

www.duffyofnewportbeach.com

Your out-of-towners may have no clue what a Duffy is, and get a little white-knuckled when you tell them you’re captaining their cruise, but give your guests a glass of vino out on the Pacific blue waters and they’ll think you’re genius. Duffy Boat cruises let you and your guests take command, steering your boat through the Newport Bay as you wish, at your own pace. Make sure to pack a picnic, bring some wine (don’t forget the glasses or corkscrew), prepare the cheese and crackers, grapes and perhaps sandwiches too. And bring tunes; you can play your iPod through the Duffy’s speakers.

Top Views Of Laguna Beach

The Deck On Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach

www.deckonlaguna.com

The Deck on Laguna Beach is a total OC insider’s spot offering terrific food, and more. The Deck is south of Main Beach, down a few side streets, up a hill, then you follow the signs to a sleepy Sleepy Hollow Lane; the in-the-know ride there will impress your guests alone. Dining at sunset is like a postcard, seriously—so time it right. The food is great and affordable. The atmosphere here is very SoCal kick-back, so bring your good friends for good times. Oh and The Deck is part of the boutique hotel Pacific Edge, so if you really want to wow your guests, reserve one of five Surf Cabanas just off The Deck for the day. They are outrageously appointed, have A/C, flat screen TVs, private baths and showers and come with a Beach Sherpa and Cabana Girl to cater to your every whim. Also, check out The Green Room off The Deck too—very swanky, same Deck menu, totally different scene.