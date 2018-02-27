TEJON PASS (CBSLA) — Southern California’s mountain communities got a fresh layer of snow overnight from a cold storm that also dropped rain on streets in Los Angeles.

Snow continues to fall off and on along the Golden State (5) Freeway Tuesday morning, while 100 miles to the east, communities in the Cajon Pass, where Highway 138 meets with the 15 and 215 freeways, woke up to several inches of powder.

Between 4 to 6 inches of snow fell on the top of the Cajon Pass, coating everything – fences alongside the freeway, cars, even gas station pumps.

.@CBSLA viewer who lives in Crestline sent in these pics this morning – snow in the mountains of San Bernardino County. pic.twitter.com/wiUVGkCmT6 — Tara Finestone (@tarawallis) February 27, 2018

The California Highway Patrol issued a warning that chains would be required for cars driving in the San Bernardino Mountains. As of 4 a.m., chain restrictions were put in place on state Route 371 east of Anza and state Routes 74 and 243 near Mountain Center in Riverside County.

The icy conditions were blamed for several crashes on Highway 138, involving as many as 20 cars. Two people suffered minor injuries.

At least 20 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes on the 138 freeway in Phelan. Two people suffered minor injuries. CHP says black ice and speed were factors. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/1IuDS1d3F2 — Kandiss Crone (@KandissCronetv) February 27, 2018

So much snow fell on mountain communities that schools are getting a snow day. All Schools in the Bear Valley Unified School District will be closed Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)