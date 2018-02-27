SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Police arrested the man they say is responsible for a brutal home invasion robbery in Santa Monica that sent a young woman to the hospital early Friday morning.

Rashad Devon Harris, who was already on probation for two other burglaries, was arrested Tuesday while checking in with his parole officer.

Using forensic evidence, police were able to link the incident to the 25-year-old.

Police say the suspect is facing multiple charges, including attempted rape, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, the suspect broke into the apartment through a window.

The victim, a woman in her 20’s, was asleep when he forced his way in, grabbed a knife from her kitchen and demanded money and property.

Police say, at some point, the suspect jumped on top of the victim, leading the victim to fight back. During the violent struggle, the woman was stabbed and cut many times in the face and body.

The victim underwent surgery following the incident and is in stable condition.

Police say because Harris violated parole, he will not be eligible for bail.