ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – A Santa Clarita man will be arraigned Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court on allegations he raped seven women over a 15-month period while posing as a rideshare driver.
Nicolas Morales, 44, separately sexually assaulted seven women between October 2016 and January 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office reports.
He was arrested Feb. 23 by Alhambra police. It was not immediately confirmed which rideshare company he falsely claimed to work for.
Some of the attacks occurred in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Alhambra and Los Angeles, according to prosecutors. Morales also threatened several of the victims with a knife.
He is facing 27 counts including forcible oral copulation, rape, sodomy and attempted kidnapping. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 300 years to life in prison.
Prosecutors are asking that his bail be set at more than $10 million.